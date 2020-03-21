Coronavirus : Telugu Superstar Mahesh Babu extends support to PM Modi’s Janatha Curfew

PM Narendra Modi urged the people of India to practice self-curfew on Sunday in an effort to curb the spread of the deadly virus Coronavirus. The Prime Minister also requested people to come out of their respective homes at 5 pm, and appreciate those working in essential services by ringing the bells and clapping.

Telugu Superstar Mahesh Babu has also come in the support of Janatha Curfew.Mahesh Babu took to his twitter to laud Narendra Modi’s call for Janatha Curfew and said, “Salute our brave hearts who risk themselves to protect us. We should appreciate them by standing out on our balconies at 5 pm this Sunday on 22nd March and give them a resounding ovation!”