Actress Mouni Roy looks stunning in sexy backless blue dress : See Pics

Mouni Roy is an Indian film and television actress.She is best known for playing Krishna Tulsi in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in 2007, Sati in Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev and Shivanya/Shivangi in Naagin in the 2 seasons in which she played the protagonist. She has also played the role of Meera in Junoon – Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq. She was a finalist on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in 2014. She is a trained Kathak dancer. In 2018, she made her film debut opposite Akshay Kumar with the sports biopic Gold. Roy starred alongside John Abraham in Robbie Grewal’s espionage thriller Romeo Akbar Walter (2019). She portrayed Maha Naagrani Shivangi and Shivanya in the final episodes of Naagin season 3. Also in 2019, she was seen in Made in China alongside Rajkumar Rao.

