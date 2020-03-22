Actress Urvashi Rautela looks stunning in her latest photoshoot : See Pics

Urvashi Rautela is an Indian film actress and model who appears in Bollywood films. Rautela was crowned Miss Diva – 2015 and represented India at the Miss Universe 2015 pageant.

She made her Bollywood debut with Singh Saab the Great (2013) and appeared in films like Sanam Re (2016), Great Grand Masti (2016, Hate Story 4 (2018) and Pagalpanti(2019).

rvashi Rautela shared her sultry pictures in sexy black outfit. Taking to Instagram, she shared a slew of pictures in shimmery black top teamed up with matching pants. Flaunting her perfectly toned washboard abs and curvaceous body, she can be seen striking sensuous poses in the photos. Needless to say, she looks smoking hot, as always.