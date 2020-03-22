Indian Oil Corporation starts selling this ‘special fuel’

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) , the largest oil company in India has started selling the BS-VI fuels in the country. Thus IOC has become the first company in the country to sell the world’s cleanest petrol and diesel.

The IOC? has begun the selling the of BS-VI petrol and diesel across all its 28,000 petrol pumps across the country. The country will adopt fuel with very low sulfur BS-VI standards from April 1, 2020.

“We have successfully started supplying BS-VI grade fuel across the country. Our 28,000 petrol pumps have been dispensing BS-6 standard fuel from the country for more than a week”, said IOC Chairman Sanjeev Singh.

India is the first nation among all large economies to have directly transitioned from the much-polluting BS-IV fuels to environment-friendly BS-VI fuels in merely three years.