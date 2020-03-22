You must be surprised to know these unknown and shocking facts about porn industry: Video

We all have seen porn videos once in our lifetime. The whole world sees these videos secretly. But many of us do not know much about this industry.

You might be surprised to know that the porn industry is ahead of Hollywood in terms of earning. The sex industry is the most profitable industry in the world, beating out retail, technology and even entertainment.

You often have misconceptions about porn stars that nothing else they know apart from sex. But it’s not really that. Some porn stars are highly educated. Making your place in the porn industry is not that easy. To get here, most importantly, paperwork, a lot of paperwork is done.

1.Women are the owners of most companies producing porn movies.

2. Female actors get more money than male actors.

3. Nearly 20 retakes are taken to make every shot perfect in porn videos.

4. A new porn film is created in the United States every 39 minutes.

5. Porn revenue is larger than all professional basketball, baseball, and football franchises—combined.

6. Twelve percent of websites on the Internet are pornographic.