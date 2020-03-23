Actress Madonna shares her bathtub video on Instagram amid COVID19 outbreak,gets trolled ; Watch Here

Madonna is facing a backlash over a video posted to her Instagram showing her in the bath describing coronavirus as “the great equalizer.”

In the clip shared with her 14.9 million followers, the Queen of Pop sits in a tub filled with rose petals as harp music plays eerily in the background.

“That’s the thing about COVID-19. It doesn’t care about how rich you are, how famous you are, how funny you are, how smart you are, where you live, how old you are, what amazing stories you can tell,” she said in a video posted on her Instagram.

“It’s the great equaliser and what’s terrible about it is what’s great about it. What’s terrible about it is that it’s made us all equal in many ways, and what’s wonderful about is, is that it’s made us all equal in many ways,” added the singer.