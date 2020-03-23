Coronavirus : Harvey Weinstein tests positive for COVID19

Disgraced former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for COVID-19 and been put in isolation in prison, the Niagara Gazette reported Sunday.

Weinstein, a formerly powerful movie producer who was sentenced earlier this year to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault, reportedly is being isolated at Wende Correctional Facility in Western New York, officials connected to the state prison system told CNHI publishers. He is one of two inmates at the facility who has tested positive.

Officials familiar with the situation believe he had the virus when he entered the facility last Wednesday after being held in Rikers Island, a New York City jail, the Gazette reported.