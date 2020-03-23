Latest NewsKerala

Coronavirus : Kerala announces complete lockdown in all districts

Mar 23, 2020, 06:41 pm IST
In the wake of increasing Covid-19 patients, Kerala has announced total lockdown from tonight till March 31.Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the lockdown became necessary to check the spread of the virus.He said state borders will remain closed during the lockdown.

As many as 28 new positive coronavirus cases were reported on Monday, taking the number of COVID-19 patients to 95 in the state. Four of the infected people have recovered copmpletely from the illness. The district-wise distribution of the newly infected are Kasaragod-19, Ernakulam-2, Kannur-5,, Pathanamthitta-1 and Thrissur-1.

 

