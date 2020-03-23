Coronavirus : Pak PM Imran Khan rules out complete lockdown, urges people to self-quarantine

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday ruled out a complete nationwide lockdown, saying it will create chaos and urged people to self-quarantine to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic which has so far claimed four lives and infected over 750 people in the country.

Addressing the nation as cases of the novel coronavirus surged across the country, Khan reiterated that a lockdown will create chaos as more than 25 per cent people were living below poverty line and their lives will be shattered.

He said the situation in Pakistan does not call for a lockdown yet.”Let me first tell you what a complete lockdown is. It means imposing a curfew and locking people in their homes,” said Khan.

We cannot afford complete lockdown as it will create massive unrest, he said, adding that the situation in the country is not as bad as in Italy or France.

If the condition was similar to that of Italy, I would have imposed a lockdown, he said.He urged the people to follow the policy of self-isolation and stay inside their homes. He said the government was constantly watching the situation and all necessary measures will be taken accordingly.

The government on Saturday suspended all international flights for two weeks and curtailed train services to curb the spread of the virus, which has turned into a major global crisis.