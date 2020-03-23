Coronavirus : Priyanka Gandhi’s husband Robert Vadra shares some mantras to stay fit and healthy

Businessman and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s husband Robert Vadra on Monday gave some mantras to stay fit and healthy.Vadra posted his exercise video on the social media and said: “As we are all self isolated, we must channelise our energy to the best method.”

A known fitness freak, Vadra said, “Keep working out .. The correct action to take in the prevailing circumstances… Keep working and make the efforts for workouts at home, its imperative.”

He gave tips on how to exercise while at home, “All these exercises look difficult, but put your mind to it and you will be surprised of your achievements.

“You do not need weights. Your own body weight and a determined mind. Four sets of 25 reps each. Alternate with Jump jacks. Get the adrenalin flowing and have a stimulating day,” said Vadra.

At the same time, he also has cautioned everybody: “Sanitise before and after, and stay healthier.”

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday also had posted a video of washing her hands.

In the video, she can be seen standing in front of a washbasin and showing how to wash hands as per the guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The video was posted with the hashtag #DontPanicBePrepare.

“Please take small precautions, which will make you strong in the fight against coronavirus,” she tweeted.