Coronavirus : This state to go in complete lockdown from Today

The number of COVID-19 cases in India rose to 396 on Sunday announced Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). According to the country’s nodal testing body, 81 new cases were reported today, March 22. The number of fatalities also surged to seven – with three new deaths from Maharashtra, Bihar and Gujarat each.

West Bengal announced a complete lockdown of Kolkata and other major towns on Sunday, has adopted several measures to combat the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s government will offer free food grains and ration under the Public Distribution System for the next six months.

The move will benefit 75 million people in the state. Moreover, an extra 2 kilograms of rice will go to the houses of children under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) and the Mid-Day Meal scheme.

For the 1 million workers directly involved in preventing the spread of coronavirus, the state is providing insurance coverage of more than Rs 5 lakh. A Rs200-crore special fund has been set up to fight the pandemic.