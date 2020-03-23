Coronavirus : Total COVID19 cases in India rise to 396

The number of COVID-19 cases in India rose to 396 on Sunday announced Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). According to the country’s nodal testing body, 81 new cases were reported today, March 22. The number of fatalities also surged to seven – with three new deaths from Maharashtra, Bihar and Gujarat each.

With the positive cases steadily increasing, over 70 districts across several states, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Delhi, have announced complete shutdown. All Passenger trains and metro services have also been suspended till March 31. The essential services would, however, remain open.

Many states have also closed inter-city and inter-state buses to contain the spread of COVID-19. Goa, one of the major tourist attractions in India, has closed down its borders to tourist vehicles.