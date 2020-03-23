Coronavirus : Total death toll due to ‘COVID19’ crosses 14000 globally

The number of deaths caused by the novel coronavirus worldwide has exceeded 14,000 on Sunday with Italy reporting 651 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the death toll in Italy has reached 5476. As of now, 3,36,167 people across the globe are undergoing treatment for the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 396 and 7 people have lost their lives. Gujarat, Bihar and Maharashtra reported a death each on Sunday, while four deaths were earlier reported from Karnataka, Delhi, Maharashtra and Punjab, the Union Health Ministry said.According to the Union Health Ministry, there is no evidence of coronavirus community spread in the country as the officials have been able to track the travel history of most patients.