Coronavirus : Total number of CoviD19 cases in India crosses 400

The number of active coronavirus positive cases in India reached 415 on Monday, including the foreign nationals, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

The number of positive COVID-19 cases increased by 19 since Sunday. According to data available on Health Ministry’s website, seven deaths have been reported in India so far. “A total of 23 patients have been cured and discharged. Seven deaths have been reported across the country,” the Health Ministry said.

The number of cases across the country has been increasing on a drastic speed. Among the 22 states and union territories where the cases were found, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected with 89 positive cases followed by Kerala.