Coronavirus : US Senator Rand Paul tests positive for COVID19

On Sunday, it was announced that Kentucky U.S. Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Paul is the first U.S. senator to officially test positive. According to his office, he has been asymptomatic and his staff has been working remotely for ten days so they have not had recent contact with the senator.

Below is what was announced by Paul’s staff on Twitter Sunday:

Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19. He is feeling fine and is in quarantine. He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person. He expects to be back in the Senate after his quarantine period ends and will continue to work for the people of Kentucky at this difficult time. Ten days ago, our D.C. office began operating remotely, hence virtually no staff has had contact with Senator Rand Paul.