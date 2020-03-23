HBD Kangana Ranaut : Here are some unknown facts about the actress ; see pics

Kangana Ranaut is an Indian actress and filmmaker who works in Hindi films. The recipient of several awards, including three National Film Awards and four Filmfare Awards, she has featured six times in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list. In 2020, the Government of India honoured her with the Padma Shri.

The journey of Kangana Ranaut from a the moll of a ‘Gangster’ to India’s ‘Manikarnika’ wasn’t easy. Her dedication helped her overcome the obstacles, and made Kangana what she always wanted to be – a female superstar of Indian cinema. Being a small town girl, Kangana had her share of struggles but she her dedication and perseverance, in an industry where nepotism can help one land in many movies, really makes her the true Queen of Bollywood.

Take a peep into Kangana Ranaut’s life and discover many things you didn’t know about her:

1. The real name of Kangana is, ‘Kangana Amardeep Ranaut’. And her nickname is Arshad.

2. She was born on 23 March 1987 in Bhambla, Mandi District, Himachal Pradesh.

3. Kangana’s mother Asha is a teacher of Sanskrit and her father is a businessman.

4. Kangna has a younger sister, Rangoli, who was attacked with acid in 2005.

5. She had a fallout with her family and did not speak to them for several years.

6. She was planning to become a doctor but did not appear for AIPMT after failing in Chemistry unit test in Class 12.

7. Kangana arrived in Delhi at age 16 and started modelling for France-based Elite Modelling Agency.



8 She left modelling to join Asmita Theatre group.

9. Kangana was picked by Pahlaj Nihalani for ‘I Love You Boss’ in 2004 but she dropped out of it to debut with ‘Gangster’.

10. ‘Gangster’ producer Mahesh Bhatt thought Kangana is too young to play the role.

11. In 2007, she filed a police complaint against Aditya Pancholi.

12. She played serious or neurotic characters in seven consecutive Hindi films till 2010.

13. Kangana won her first of three National Awards for 2008 film ‘Fashion’.

14. She was in a relationship with Shekhar Suman’s son Adhyayan Suman from 2008-2009.

15. Kangana is only the third actress in history of Indian cinema to win two back-to-back Best Actress National Awards.

16. Between 2011’s ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ and 2013’s Krrish 3?, Kangana acted in seven flop or average movies.

17. She had a long-distance affair with an English doctor from 2010 to 2012.

18. Kangana is a vegetarian as was even listed as ‘India’s hottest vegetarian’ by PETA in 2013.

19. To prepare for ‘Tanu Weds Manu’, Kangana spoke to DU students in disguise and trained in triple jump.



20. Very few know that she was the co-writer of the dialogues in ‘Queen’, which released in 2014.

21. She went to New York for her script writing course but had to leave it halfway as she had to return India for the promotion of ‘Queen’..

22. Her war against nepotism in Bollywood began with an interview in 2013..

23. Kangana Ranaut has been particularly been outspoken against Karan Johar over the nepotism row,.

24. Kangana, in 2016, accused Hrithik Roshan of trying to cover up their affair after the latter filed a case against her.

25. ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’ is Kangana’s first film as director.