Relaince Jio launches new prepaid plan of Rs.251

As many private companies and firms are supporting ‘work from home’ amid the coronavirus outbreak, the leading internet and telecom service provider in the country has launched a prepaid plan. Reliance Jio has introduced the new prepaid plan aimed at people who work from home.

The customers can avail themselves of 2 GB of 4G data for 51 days. Once the data limit is finished the user can still browse the internet at 64 kbps. This recharge plan does not offer calls or SMS.

Jio users will see this Rs 251 recharge plan advertised as a work from home plan on the MyJio app. On Jio’s website, this recharge plan is listed under the 4G data vouchers section.

On Friday, Reliance Jio has launched new 4G data vouchers for Rs 11, Rs 21, Rs 51 and Rs 101.These can be clubbed with any of the existing prepaid plan that Jio users are using. By this the customer will get more data and complementary extra non-Jio voice minutes.