Actress Disha Patani shares funny TikTok videos during Coronavirus lockdown : Watch Here

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna bonded as they spent some girl-time together and made funny TikTok videos. In one of the clip, Disha looked pretty in a white T-shirt and shorts while Krishna was seen wearing a green, comfy outfit. They were both sporting red bindis in the video.

In the video, Disha and Krishna can be seen replicating a popular meme, which goes like this: “Some girl asked my man, ‘is she your girlfriend girlfriend or just a girl you’re talking to?’ B**ch if I kill you are you dead dead or just not breathing?” Disha and Krishna go back and forth with the dialogue.