Coronavirus : Education Minister tests positive for COVID19

Minister of Education and Labour for Sindh, Pakistan, Saeed Ghani, has tested positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus. Ghani made the revelation in a video posted through his account on Twitter. He said that he was tested a day earlier and its results turned out to be positive.

The minister said that he has not felt any symptoms of the infection and felt healthy but nevertheless, he was isolating himself from everyone as he could infect others. “If anyone of my friends and acquaintances feels the symptoms, then please get tested and isolate,” Ghani said. The minister also urged people to take the government’s instruction seriously and advised them to stay at home so that the spread of the pandemic could be curbed.