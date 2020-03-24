Coronavirus : Foreign nationals found hiding in Mosque to evade COVID19 testing

Police have detained 12 foreign nationals from a mosque in Patna’s Kurji area. According to reports, these people had hidden in the Mosque located near Gate No. 74 in the locality, with the help of few local Muslims. These people were reportedly hiding, fearing medical examination amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

It is being believed that these foreigners were religious preachers and they have been roaming around freely in Bihar.

When the residents of the area came to know about it, the people protested and started creating a ruckus. As soon as the information of the commotion reached the local police, they raided the Mosque and apprehended the 12 foreigners. Police are currently raiding the entire locality.

According to reports, these foreigners have been in Patna since the month of January. They have taken shelter in the Mosque with the help of some local Muslims. Since all there documents, like the passport and the visa, are in place, no other action will be taken against them, except that these foreigners will go through a medical examination to check if any of them are COVID-19 positive, after which they would be released.

While the nationality of the foreigners is not clear yet, some media reports have claimed they are from Turkey. Some reports have claimed that they are of mixed nationality, with persons from Iran and some other central Asian nations.