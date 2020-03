Delhi’s Tihar Jail is all set to release around 3,000 prison inmates in the next 3-4 days. The decision by the jail administration comes on a day the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country reached 467, with a death toll of nine thus far.

According to news agency ANI, of the 3,000 prisoners to be released, while 1,500 convicts will be released on parole, the remaining 1,500-who are undertrial prisoners-will be out on interim bail.