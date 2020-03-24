Coronavirus : World Health Organisation shares 5 steps to prevent COVID19

Coronavirus: 5 steps to prevent coronavirus explained by The World Health Organisation

1. Hands- clean your hands

It starts with your hands. Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use an alcohol-based rub. Your hands touch various surfaces throughout the day. It will help you get rid of the virus that might be present on your hands. According to experts, use a hand sanitiser with more than 70% alcohol content. According to WHO, it is simple but very important.

2. Elbow- Cover your nose and mouth

Cover your nose and mouth with a bent elbow or tissue when you sneeze or cough. Dispose the tissue immediately in a closed bin and wash your hands immediately. After sneezing and coughing, do not forget to wash your hands as droplets can spread coronavirus.

3. Face- do not touch your face

Avoid touching your face, particularly eyes, nose and mouth to prevent the virus from entering your body. Your hands touch so many surfaces. Touch any surface with infected droplets on it can quickly transfer the infection. Touching your face will make it easier for the virus to enter inside your body.

4. Distance- Follow social-distancing

According to WHO, in terms of social interaction, take a step back. Stay at least one metre distance from others. Maintaining a social distance will prevent you from inhaling any droplets from an infected person. Quarantine and self-isolation are also effective to prevent you from inhaling infected droplets.

5. Feel- if you experience any symptom stay home

If you feel unwell, stay home and follow all the instructions given by your health care provider. Also, if you are experiencing symptoms like fever, cough or breathing difficulty seek medical help immediately. Do not take any medication without your doctor’s approval.