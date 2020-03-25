Coronavirus : After Italy, This country crosses China in total number of COVID19 deaths

The widespread outbreak of Coronavirus is threatening every country across the globe, bringing life to a sudden halt. Coronavirus first started out in Wuhan, and then slowly spread across the globe, becoming a pandemic.

Italy was the worst hit after China and has recorded more deaths than China itself. However, Italy has recorded more number of deaths than China, with Italy standing at 6,820 deaths, and China standing at 3,281 deaths.

Now, another European country has crossed China, by recording a large number of deaths in 24 hours. Spain now stands next only to Italy, with 3,434 deaths.

India is currently in a state of lockdown till April 14th, and the total number of positive cases has reached 562.