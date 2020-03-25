Coronavirus : Chief Minister asks PM Modi for Rs 4,000 crore to combat Covid-19

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Wednesday asked the Central government for Rs 4,000 crore to combat the coronavirus pandemic in the state.In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the text of which was released to the media here, Palaniswami requested special assistance of Rs 4,000 crore and other financial measures be considered expeditiously.

Citing the hit taken by the government revenues due to coronovirus and the additional expenditure, he also requested Modi to relax the fiscal deficit limits of three per cent of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) for fiscal 2019-20 and 2020-21 as one time measure.

“Further, additional borrowing of 33 per cent above the level permitted for the fiscal year 2019-20 may be allowed for 2020-21 to enable the states to meet the additional expenditure requirements.”

Palaniswami said the state needs Rs 3,000 crore for the augmentation and strengthening of the health infrastructure and for essential equipment, medicines and for preventive public health measures at this crucial juncture.

He said Tamil Nadu is vulnerable to coronavirus because of the large number of international passengers who transit through its four international airports and four major ports and as it also adjoins states where the outbreak has been initially more severe.