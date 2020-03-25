Coronavirus: Five countries with more than 1000 Corona death till today

France on Tuesday reported a daily coronavirus death toll rise of 240, taking the total number of fatalities from the outbreak to 1,100, according to health officials. The increase makes France the fifth country to cross the 1,000 death toll mark since the epidemic originated in China late last year.

Health agency director Jerome Salomon said that the total number of infections in France had risen to 22,300, a 12% jump in 24 hours.Salomon said 2,516 people were in a serious condition needing life support, up by 21% from Monday, with 8,000 hospital beds now equipped with ventilators.