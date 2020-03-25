Coronavirus Lockdown : “Please implement Rahul Gandhi’s scheme”,says Congress

Congress on Tuesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not announcing measures to assist healthcare workers and daily workers during the 21-day shutdown in the country in the wake of the novel coronavirus.

Congress Chief Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the country will follow the prime minister’s request for a lockdown. “But what did you do to stop the epidemic?” he asked Modi. “How will health workers be protected? What did you do about the crisis of jobs and subsistence? How will the poor spend the 21 days?”

Surjewala also demanded to know why N-95 masks, 3-ply masks and other essentials were not available for doctors, nurses and healthcare workers involved in treating patients. The Congress leader also criticised Modi for India banning the export of ventilators 84 days after the outbreak of the coronavirus.

“You did not say a single word about farmers,” Surjewala alleged. He said the time for harvesting and sale is here, but it would be a difficult task for the farmer. The Congress leader asked Modi to immediately announce relief measures for farmers.

“In this difficult time farm loan waiver is the only solution,” Surjewala said. He claimed that it is now necessary to implement the NYAY programme the Congress had unveiled during the 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign. The NYAY programme promised a minimum income support for the poor.