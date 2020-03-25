Latest NewsIndia

Coronavirus : One more COVID19 death in India ,Death toll rises to 11

Mar 25, 2020, 06:38 am IST
A 54-year-old man infected with coronavirus died at a hospital in Madurai in the early hours of Wednesday, the first death recorded in Tamil Nadu due to the contagion, state Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said.
He also said the man had a medical history of prolonged illness with “uncontrolled diabetes”.

“Despite our best efforts, the COVID-19 positive patient at MDU, Rajaji Hospital, passed away… he had medical history of prolonged illness with steroid dependent COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), uncontrolled diabetes with hypertension,” the health minister tweeted.

On Tuesday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 18 after six more people, including three women, tested positive for coronavirus. The number of deaths in India due to coronvirus is now 11.

