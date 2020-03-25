Coronavirus : PM Modi likens battle against coronavirus to Mahabharat war

PM Modi likened the battle against coronavirus to the war fought in Mahabharata between the Pandavas and the Kauravas. “Mahabharat war was won in 18 days, this war the whole country is fighting against coronavirus will take 21 days. Our aim is to win this war in 21 days,” Modi said.He added that while Lord Krishna had guided the Pandavas to victory, the nation was today being guided by its 1.3 billion citizens.

The prime minister made the remarks while addressing his constituency of Varanasi on Wednesday and said the ancient city of ‘Kashi’ –the other name for Varanasi, can take the lead in teaching the rest of the country the value of restraint, resolve and kindness.

PM added that the country needed divine blessings on the first day of Hindu festival of ‘Chaitra Navratri’ to win the fight against coronavirus.

A day earlier, the total lockdown was imposed across the nation which would remain in effect till April 15. The 21 days of strict isolation is necessitated to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission, Modi had said, adding that all steps would be taken by the government to ensure the supply of essential services in the three weeks.