Coronavirus : UP Man marries woman over video call amid COVID19 lockdown ; Watch Video

Two families -one in Bihar and other in UP- decided to go ahead with the wedding as scheduled by solemnising it through video conferencing and no social gathering.

Sadiya Nasreen and Danish Raza were to exchange vows on March 23 and all arrangements for the wedding were made, including the booking of a community hall for the wedding function. However, due to travel restrictions and curfew, the elders of the family decided to take help of technology to proceed with the ‘ Nikaah’.

The bride and groom, in their wedding attires, sat in front of the computer screens in their homes in Patna and Sahibabad respectively, while the qazi solemnised their wedding as their families congratulated each other.

And they said, ‘qubool hain’ (I accept) over video call. In the clip shared by news agency ANI, the family members can be seen congratulating each other after the wedding is complete.

