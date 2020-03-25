Coronavirus : Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi shares two strategies to combat COVID19 outbreak

India goes under complete lockdown for 21 days to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the total number of Covid-19 patients in the country crossed the 600-mark on Wednesday as the death toll climbed to 12.

Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday listed a two-pronged strategy to minimise the impact of coronavirus outbreak in India. The Gandhi scion, in a statement issued on social media, said the government must concentrate on combating coronavirus on the medical front, as well as the economic front.

????????????? a. ??????? ???????? ?? ????? ?????? ?????????? ?????? ??? Direct ??? ????????? ??????? ?????? ?????? ???????? ??? ?? ???? ????????? ????? b. ??????? ?? ???????? ??? ????, ?????? ?????? ?? ???? ???? ???????? ?? ?????????-???? ??????????? ?? ??? ?????? ??????? ????? — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 25, 2020

“To bring the situation under control is a huge responsibility upon the government. I believe that our strategy under the current circumstances must be split into two parts,” he said.

On the medical front, a strict lockdown should be enforced to minimise the human-to-human transmission of the virus, Gandhi said. The hospitals in urban areas must be equipped with the necessitated facilities, and the intensive care units (ICUs) must be increased, the former Congress president added.

On the economic front, Gandhi demanded direct cash subsidies to daily-earning labourers and free distribution of ration under the public distribution system (PDS). “Any delay in these two steps would prove to be detrimental,” he added. He also demanded tax breaks and an economic relief package to mitigate the plight of small-medium businesses.