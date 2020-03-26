Coronavirus : 1 crore BJP workers to provide meals to 5 crore poor people during lockdown

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided that 1 crore party workers are going to provide meals to 5 poor people each (5 crore poor people) during the India-wide lockdown.

A meeting of BJP national office bearers chaired by party president J P Nadda took the decision to feed ensure 5 crore poor people are fed during the lockdown in India, and a mechanism will be put in place at the earliest in this regard, its national media head Anil Baluni said.

In the meeting, Nadda called upon the party leaders and workers to ensure that one crore of them feed five poor persons each.

The decision has been taken after reports emerged that during the lockdown which came into force from 12 AM of the intervening night between 24th and 25th March, several poor people of the country were going hungry.

In a video that had emerged, it was seen that thousands of homeless people had gathered at a shelter in Delhi where the government was providing food. Unfortunately, the shelters did not have adequate ration or shelter, as reported.