Coronavirus : British national treated with HIV drugs tests negative in Kerala

British national who tested positive for coronavirus and was administered HIV antiretroviral drugs has now tested negative, doctors at the Ernakulam Medical College Hospital in Kochi, Kerala, said.The patient responded well to the drugs combination of Ritonavir and Lopinavir and his latest test results showed he has tested negative for the virus, a hospital statement said.

The doctors said the treatment was effective on the patient who was given the drugs for seven days.The result of the test of his samples conducted three days after giving him the drugs returned negative, they said.

Doctors made the disclosure of his recovery after the second test result on March 23 also turned out to be negative.It is for the first time in Kerala that the HIV antiretroviral drug was used to treat COVID-19 patients, officials said.

The drug combination was already used to treat patients in a hospital in Jaipur after the Indian Council of Medical Research had given permission to use it.

Earlier, the Union Health Ministry had recommended the use of anti-HIV drug combinations to treat COVID-19 patients on a case-to-case basis.