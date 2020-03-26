Coronavirus : China offers to help India fight COVID19 pandemic

China thanked India for its support in the fight against Covid-19 and offered to help contain the pandemic in the country.In a statement issued by the spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi, Counselor Ji Rong said, “Chinese enterprises have started to make donations to India. We stand ready to provide further support and assistance to the best of our capability in light of the needs of the Indian side.”

China and India, she said, have maintained communication and cooperation and lent support to each other in coping with the epidemic through difficult times.

Over 3,200 people have died and around 81,000 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus in China so far. India sent about 15 tonnes of medical assistance comprising masks, gloves and other emergency medical equipment to the coronavirus-hit Wuhan city.

“The Indian side has provided medical supplies to China. Indian people have supported China’s fight against the epidemic in various ways. We express appreciation and thanks for that,” she said.

China, she said, has timely shared its experience in epidemic prevention and control and diagnosis and treatment since the beginning of the outbreak.