Coronavirus : Former African footballer dies of COVID19

Former Somalian footballer Abdulkadir Mohamed Farah has recently passed away due to novel coronavirus (COVID-19). He was 59-year-old.

Confirming the news, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) said that Farah breathed his last at a Northwest London Hospital on Tuesday after he was diagnosed with the deadly coronavirus last week.

“Somalia has tragically lost former footballer, Abdulkadir Mohamed Farah to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Somali Football Federation (SFF) has confirmed,” the CAF said in an official statement.

Meanwhile, SFF president Abdiqani Said Arab has extended his condolences to the family of Farah, who was an advisor to the Minister of Youth and Sport of Somalia.

Farah was born on February 15, 1961 in the city of Beledweyne near Somalia capital Mogadishu. He started his football career in 1976 when he featured for the national schools football tournament.