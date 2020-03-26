Coronavirus : Heartrending video of child trying to stop police officer father from going to work goes viral on social media ; Watch Here

PM Modi announced a complete lockdown of India for 21 days to blunt the spread of the contagion that has so far affected hundreds. With lockdown in place, everyone is expected to stay at their homes and exercise strict social distancing to arrest the ominous spread of the disease. However, this luxury is not extended to police officials who are putting their lives on the line to ensure law and order is maintained in the country and the spread of the contagion is contained.

A heartrending video of a bawling toddler trying to cling to his policeman father as he leaves for work. In the video, the child inconsolably wails as his father readies himself to leave the house for his police duty. The child tries to dissuade his father from going out saying “There is Corona outside”.

This is ????? The child is crying: 'Papa, ????? corona ???…!' (Corona outside!) His dad has to report on duty. Please, please stay home & be grateful to our fellow-citizens who are protecting us. ?????? @MumbaiPolice @mybmc #IndianPolice @crpfindia @adgpi #Karmachaaris pic.twitter.com/FcTjk0YnYH — Jyoti Kapur Das (@jkd18) March 25, 2020

“Father, there is corona outside. There is corona outside,” the child laments. His father then tries to console him saying, “I am only going to be out for 2 minutes”. The video which is approximately half a minute long shows the child desperately begging his father to not leave the house.

The video poignantly highlights the emotional hardships faced and sacrifices made by police officials for the greater good of the society despite the palpable threat of the novel coronavirus to their lives.