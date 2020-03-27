Coronavirus: Air India extends ban on services

Air India, the public sector airline company in India has announced extension of suspension of its services on Friday. As per the new announcement, the domestic and international flight services of Air India will be not operated till April 14. The decision was taken after the Indian government announced nationwide lockdown and to extend its ban on international flights to April 14.

“In view of the 21-day nationwide lockdown, Operation of all Air India scheduled International and Domestic flights stand cancelled till 11.59 pm IST (10.29 pm UAE time) of April 14. Please stand by for updates”, Air India announced through its micro blogging website.