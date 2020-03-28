Coronavirus : Doctor breaks into tears after stopping son from hugging him ; Watch Video

A video of a doctor from Saudi Arabia breaking down into tears for stopping his son from hugging him has made netizens emotional.The video shows the doctor returning home in his medical uniform. His son runs towards him for a hug, however, the doctor stops the child and then sits down on the ground to break into tears.

The video’s caption reads, “A Saudi doctor stops his child to hug him on returning home from the hospital. And tells his son to keep his distance, then breaks down from the strain. Salute to our frontliners #SocialDistanacing #CoronaLockdown.”