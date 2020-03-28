Coronavirus : Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS donates a huge amount to families affected by COVID19

American media personality Kim Kardashian West has joined in with several others who have pledged massive donations toward coronavirus relief efforts as her shapewear brand ‘SKIMS’ will be donating $1 million (Dh3.67 million) to families affected by COVID-19.

On Friday, West’s SKIMS announced the company would be donating $1 million to support families affected by COVID-19 to better help mothers and children in need as the deadly disease continues to spread.

“To support Mothers and Children in need during this time, I’m proud to announce @SKIMS is committed to donating $1M to families affected by COVID-19,” beauty mogul said on Instagram.

With the brand’s latest initiative to give back, there will also be a restock of the first collection.

Kardashian’s announcement comes a day after sister Kylie Jenner donated a million-dollar to coronavirus relief efforts.