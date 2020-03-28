Glamour photos Malayalam actress goes viral on social media: See pics

Archana Jose Kavi is a Malayalam film actress. She is also known as a YouTuber and a television host.

She made her acting debut in Neelathaamara released in 2009 scripted by M. T. Vasudevan Nair and directed by Lal Jose. Her role won lot of critical accolades. She made her Tamil debut in the period film Aravaan in which she played a tribal character named Chimby.

In 2013 she also made her Telugu debut in Backbench Student. Archana also shot for a Hindi film Saroja, an offbeat film directed by Anjali Shukla, playing the role of a commercial sex worker.

She anchored Sundari Neeyum Sundaran Njaanum, a reality show for television actors on Asianet. Archana also owns a boutique named ‘Chaaya’ in Kochi, Kerala.

Archana Kavi was married to standup comedian Abish Mathew on 23 January 2016.