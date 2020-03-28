India crosses 1000 mark in Corona positives, 19 reported deaths

1008 Covid cases are reported in India till Saturday night of which 909 have been tested positive in swab tests.

The death of a man in Kerala, Chullikkal at Ernakulam district- the first death recorded in the state, made the tally to 19 in the country. Kerala, facing the pandemic with an effective awareness campaign spearheaded by the CM, ministers and political workers of all parties, is effectively choking the community spread of the virus as per the latest statistical data.

It is reported that only four were present to shoulder the funeral procession of the deceased.