Lockdown: Anushka Sharma gives Virat Kohli a haircut: Watch funny video

Mar 28, 2020, 10:15 pm IST
The social media posts and videos of celebrities are being widely circulated these days as the country is going through a lockdown. Many celebrities had shared on social media how they are spending the lockdown period.

And such a video shared by Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has gone viral on social media. On Saturday, Anushka shared a video where she turns into a hair stylist for her husband and gives him a new haircut.

“Meanwhile, in quarantine”, the actress captioned the video.

“This is what quarantine does to you. We allow things like this to happen. Getting a haircut with kitchen scissors! Can you see this gradual fade? Beautiful haircut by my wife”, captioned Virat Kohli while sharing the video.

