Coronavirus: Global death toll crosses 30,000

The novel Coronavirus is proving large on humanity with the death toll crossing 30,000 the world over.Out of this more than 10,000 deaths are from Italy, a country with well equipped medical facilities.

The world’s eyes are now in US and India where the virus is in stage 3 of community spread.Both the nations are on a campaign drive ‘Safer at home’ and ‘Break the chain’ encouraging citizens to keep social distancing amid a total lock-down of the nations.

Meanwhile Japan,which succesfully controlled the pandemic recorded 194 new cases of novel coronavirus on Saturday, its Health Ministry announced on Sunday.This is seen as an unexpected surge in Covid positive cases in the Pacific island nation.Most cases reported are from Tokyo and Chiba.Japan’s number of confirmed cases stands at 2,211. Of those, 1,693 cases were confirmed on land and 712 of them came from the Diamond Princess cruise ship.