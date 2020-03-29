Coronavirus: Princess dies of Covid-19

The first royal causality due to the deadly coronavirus was reported from Europe. Spain’s Princess Maria Teresa of Bourbon-Parma has lose life due to the pandemic coronavirus. The 86-year-old Teresa was a cousin of Spain’s King Felipe VI and died after contracting COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, her brother Prince Sixto Enrique de Borbon, the Duke of Aranjuez, informed that his 86-year-old sister died on this Thursday and that the funeral was held on Friday.

The royal was a longtime advocate of women’s rights and socialist ideas which led to her being nicknamed the ‘Red Princess’.

Earlier, Prince Charles became the first British royal to be tested positive for the coronavirus.

Spain has become that second worst-hit nation after Italy . Spain has witnessed 5,690 deaths, after reporting 832 deaths within the last 24 hours, the highest number of single-day deaths reported in the country so far.