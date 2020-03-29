Coronavirus Update: Death toll in Italy crosses 10,000

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the European country Italy very badly. Italy has become the worst hit country in the globe by the coronavirus pandemic.

As per authorities the death toll from Covid-19 has crossed 10,000. On last 24 hours 889 new deaths were reported in Italy.

The toll in Italy, which has suffered more deaths than any other country, now stands at 10,023. An additional 5,974 infections brought to 92,472 the number of people who have officially tested positive for COVID-19 in Italy since the crisis began last month.

Italy appears to have the highest death rate on the planet. Compare it to China, the epicenter of the pandemic, which has a roughly similar number of confirmed cases at 81,997, but under a third as many deaths, at 3,299. Italy now has the second-highest number of confirmed cases in the world after the United States, which stands at 105,470.