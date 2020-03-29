Covid-19: Worldwide death due to Coronavirus crosses 31,000

As per the authorities, the worldwide death toll due to Covid-19 pandemic has risen to 31,412. More than two-thirds of the deaths from Coronavirus have now been reported in Europe.

Over six lakh 67 thousand declared cases have been recorded in 183 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December. Of these cases, at least one lakh 34 thousand are now considered recovered.

Italy, which recorded its first Coronavirus death in February, has declared ten thousand fatalities so far. Spain has more fatalities than 6500 as well as 78,747 infections. China — excluding Hong Kong and Macau — has declared 3,295 deaths and 81,394 cases, with 74,971 recoveries.

The other worst-hit countries are Iran with 2,640 deaths and 38,309 cases, and France with 2,314 deaths and 37,575 cases. The United States has the highest number of infected people with 124,686 diagnosed cases, 2,191 deaths and 2,612 recoveries.

Europe has listed over three lakh 63 thousand cases and 22,259 deaths while, Asia recorded more than one lakh four thousand cases and 3,761 deaths. The West Asia has registered nearly 46 thousand cases and 2,718 deaths. In the US and Canada together 2,250 deaths have been recorded.