Hunger deaths reported in India as millions loss job in lock-down

Bihar authorities had confirmed that the death of an 11-year-old Dalit boy is due to malnutrition. The boy’s family was in acute poverty after his father-a labor lost his job in total lock-down.CPI-M local ward councilor Satyadev Ram from Ara town’s Jawahar Tola said, “When we visited the family, we did not see any grain there. The boy’s family had not approached us before the boy’s death.”

In another instance, two AES cases of a 5-year-old boy and three and a half-year-old girl had been registered in Muzaffarpur’s SKM college and hospital. The disease Acute Encephalitis Syndrome(AES) is due to severe malnutrition, raising alarm on the handling of the Covid-19 crisis buy Bihar authorities.