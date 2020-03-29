‘Same-sex marriage caused coronavirus’: Shi’ite cleric makes controversial remark

As the whole world is in a tremendous fight against the deadly coronavirus pandemic, a Shi’ite cleric from Iraq has come with a controversial remark. A Shi’ite cleric named Muqtada al-Sadr claimed that legalization of same-sex marriage caused the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

“One of the most appalling things that have caused this epidemic is the legalization of same-sex marriage,” Sadr tweeted, adding, “Hence, I call on all governments to repeal this law immediately and without any hesitation”, said Sadar said in a post on his Twitter account. “Hence, I call on all governments to repeal this law immediately and without any hesitation,” he added.

As per health ministry in Iraq, a total of 42 people i have died from coronavirus, and there are 506 confirmed cases in the country.