Actress Kangana Ranaut talks about drug addiction and brahmacharya ; Watch Video

Kangana Ranaut on Sunday shared the story of her initial days in Bollywood and the challenges she faced at that time. In a video message that the actor’s team posed on Instagram, she is seen sitting and talking about her life. Kangana began the video by giving her best wishes to everyone on the fifth day of Navratri and then shifted the topic to self-isolation and of being bored at house during lockdown.

“This time is not bad time, do not think of it like that. Bad times are actually good times. Friends, I was 15 or 16 when I ran away from my house, and I used to feel like I could grab the stars with my hands. After I left my house, I was a film star and a drug addict within 1.5 – 2 years of it,” the 33-year-old actor said.

“My life was so messed up, I was with certain type of people from whom only death could have saved me. All of this happened in my life only at the time when I was only a teenager,” she added.

“At the moment a very good friend came into my life who introduced me to Yoga and gave me a book Rajayoga which have very good processes. After that I took Swami Vivekanand as my guru and under his guidance I groomed myself a lot,” she said.

“I would have been lost in the crowd if those challenging times didn’t come in my life. Without the spiritual guidance, I wouldn’t have been able to develop my will-power, I wouldn’t have been able to sharpen my intellect or groom my talent or develop my emotional health,” she added.