Coronavirus : Govt starts selling fish online amid COVID19 lockdown

Government has launched an app to buy fish online amid the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, a senior official said on Sunday.

The West Bengal Fisheries Development Corporation Limited will also be selling fish in the districts from its vehicles, he said. The decision was taken after several complaints regarding the steep rise in the price of fishes were made to the office of Fisheries Minister Chandranath Sinha, the official said.

There was a sudden rise in prices of fish due to the lockdown. We received several complaints regarding this. So, we decided to sell fish produced in our farms, Sinha said.