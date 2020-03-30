Coronavirus : Kanika Kapoor shares emotional message for her fans

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who tested positive for coronavirus recently, and is undergoing treatment in Lucknow, shared an emotional post on Instagram on Sunday night.

“Going off to bed. Sending you all loving vibes. Stay safe, you guys. Thank you for your concern but I am not in the ICU. I am fine. I hope my next test is negative. Waiting to go home to my kids and family. miss them!” Kanika wrote on Instagram.

According to reports, Kanika tested positive for a fourth time for the novel coronavirus and her family members are worried she may not be responding to the treatment.

In a statement released on Instagram last week, Kanika had confirmed testing positive: “For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward.”

“Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway as well. I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10 days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago,” she added.